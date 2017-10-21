Unoccupied Truck Rolls Down Embankment

A truck parked along South Road rolled down a nearby embankment ending up crashed into a hedge, with the police confirming that “while there was some damage to the vehicle and property involved, no one was injured.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:20pm Friday, October 20th police officers attended a reported single vehicle damage only crash on South Road in Southampton near the junction with Lighthouse Road.

“It appears that a truck parked along South Road was unoccupied when it rolled down a nearby embankment. While there was some damage to the vehicle and property involved, no one was injured.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News