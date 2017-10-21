Unoccupied Truck Rolls Down Embankment

October 21, 2017 | 2 Comments

A truck parked along South Road rolled down a nearby embankment ending up crashed into a hedge, with the police confirming that “while there was some damage to the vehicle and property involved, no one was injured.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:20pm Friday, October 20th police officers attended a reported single vehicle damage only crash on South Road in Southampton near the junction with Lighthouse Road.

“It appears that a truck parked along South Road was unoccupied when it rolled down a nearby embankment. While there was some damage to the vehicle and property involved, no one was injured.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Truck Bermuda October 20 2017 0 (1)

Truck Bermuda October 20 2017 0 (2)

Truck-Bermuda-October-20-2017-0-3

Comments (2)

  1. Family Man says:
    October 21, 2017

    The driver picking up a few ‘refreshments’ from the pantry across the street?

  2. Dockyard Lackey says:
    October 21, 2017

    So desperate for a frosty from Henry’s Pantry they forgot to put the handbrake on? Well, it wa a warm day.

