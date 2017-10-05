WindReach Now Offering ‘Goat Yoga’ Sessions

Windreach is now offering ‘Goat Yoga,’ saying the concept is to include goats at yoga sessions to “surround participants with the love and enjoyment” as “these social and fun loving animals unknowingly supported participants to naturally relax, let go and enjoy their surroundings, their movement, as well as the meditation.”

A spokesperson said, “So why is WindReach catching onto the latest trend? Because we see beyond the two title components and want to share that vision with Bermuda. Not only does Goat Yoga let you experience the practice of Yoga in an enlightening and fun way, it adds a layer of animal therapy which can help balance mind and body for overall wellness.

“WindReach emphasizes celebrating all abilities and inclusivity in our core values. Goat Yoga seemed like a certain fit and we want to make it available for the community as a whole.

“Goat Yoga was a practice that started between close friends in Oregon, USA. The idea was simple; include goats at yoga sessions to surround participants with the love and enjoyment this relatively domesticated animal naturally exudes.

“It didn’t take long for participants to view the addition of goats as a fantastic contribution to their yoga class. These social and fun loving animals unknowingly supported participants to naturally relax, let go and enjoy their surroundings, their movement, as well as the meditation.

“As the concept of Goat Yoga was examined more closely, the benefits and positive outcomes were just what many different people, from all areas of life, desired to help them achieve balance with daily living.

“The benefit of Animal Assisted Therapy spans the generations with results that vary for everyone. Individuals who may experience improved wellness from Goat Yoga are those who wish to improve physical health and love animals, individuals living with invisible illnesses, individuals on the autistic spectrum, adults who have an abundance of stress in their lives or experience mental health difficulties [including depression or anxiety].

“It’s time we became comfortable talking about and addressing mental wellness and how we can all benefit from taking care of ourselves. No, we aren’t suggesting Goat Yoga will solve the world’s problems! But the goats and yoga will allow each participant to grow in a way that supports their goals and lifestyle choices.

“Come try Goat Yoga and see how therapeutic recreation impacts you. Classes begin on October 10th, 2017. Tuesdays at 9:30am and Thursdays at 6:00pm at WindReach. Drop in class $25 or multiple session packages available for increased savings.”

For more information call 238-2469, windreach@windreach.bm or www.windreach.bm

Category: All, Entertainment, News