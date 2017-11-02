Injured 30-Year-Old Motorcyclist Remains In ICU

November 2, 2017 | 1 Comment

The 30-year-old Pembroke man seriously injured in a collision on October 14th remains in stable condition in the ICU.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [November 2nd] the 30-year-old Pembroke man seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car around 12:10am Saturday, October 14th at the junction of Elliot Street and Union Street in the City of Hamilton remained in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries continue regarding this collision and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

  1. Blacknubian says:
    November 2, 2017

    Praying for you

    Reply

