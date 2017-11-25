Photos & Results: KPMG Front Street Mile Trials

The 2017 KPMG Bermuda Front Street Mile Trials took place last night at the National Sports Center, with some of the island’s top runners hitting the track.

Johndelle Cumberbatch won the Senior School Boy’s race clocking a time of 4:54.2, Quincy Kuzyk was second stopping the clock in 4:57.4 and Nicholas Pilgrim finished third in 5:03.3.

The Senior School Girls race was won by Ashley Irby who was clocked across the line in 5:41.1, Lynsey Palmer was second in 5:49.6 and Macy Aicardi finished third stopping the clock in 6:04.5.





















































































The Adult Men’s Race saw Evan Naude run to victory in a time of 4:58.5, Tim Price was second in 5:19.6 and Jonas Muir Wood finished third in 5:19.8.

Jennifer Alen won the Adult Women’s race in a time of 5:52.1, Gayle Lindsay was second in 5:53.2 and Christine Dailey finished third in 5:57.1. The full KPMG Bermuda Front Street Mile Trials Results are here [PDF].

