Video: Mapp Named Casino Commission Chair

[Updated] Cheryl-Ann Mapp was announced as the new Chairperson of the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission at a press conference this afternoon [Nov 21].

Ms Mapp will replace Alan Dunch, who was appointed in 2015, and announced earlier this month that he will resign following the next monthly meeting of the Commission on December 6th.

The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 15-minute live video replay is below.

15-minute live video replay:

Update 5.52pm: Minister of Economic Development & Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons’ statement:

Good afternoon Today, I have the pleasure to announce the appointment of an outstanding Bermudian of character, integrity, strength and intellect to the role of Chair at the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission. Cheryl-Ann Mapp is a senior Member of the Bermuda Bar with a wealth of experience in regulatory law, governance, dispute resolution and compliance within financial services. Mrs. Mapp began her career in litigation as Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers before being appointed to the judiciary as Magistrate and Coroner. She has enjoyed a well-rounded professional career and formerly operated her own compliance consulting practice advising clients within financial services and the public sector which included acting as the first Supervisor for the Barristers & Accountants AML/ATF Supervisory Board. Her other notable accomplishments include the establishment of an in-house legal department in her role as Senior Legal Counsel to the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Compliance Manager with Appleby [Bermuda] and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Ascendant Group of Companies, which includes BELCO. Mrs. Mapp recently returned to the private sector where she advises on regulatory law, corporate governance and provides corporate compliance consulting services locally and internationally. She is Chairperson of the Permanent Arbitration Tribunal, a Director of the Financial Intelligence Agency and acts as an independent non-executive director within the financial services and not for profit sectors in Bermuda having completed the Institute of Directors U.K. Certificate in Company Direction. Mrs. Mapp’s relevant and extensive experience within Bermuda’s regulatory environment and firm grasp of the issues relating to transparency, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing ideally positions her to lead the Gaming Commission at this critical time. Cheryl-Ann Mapp steps into this position at a critical time not just for gaming in Bermuda but for the reputational security and stability of our economy. The stakes are high and the objective is clear; to establish a progressive, innovative and socially responsible gaming structure that protects against and severely punishes corruption. Our priorities include meeting our obligations relating to gaming under the AML Assessment next year, insuring the smooth transfer of responsibilities for and regulation of Betting from the Ministry of Finance to the Gaming Commission and working together to deliver the full set of Casino Gaming Regulations necessary to set the highest level of standards for the industry. We must also prepare our Bermudian people to take on roles at every level of the casino gaming industry. Failure on any of these priorities is not an option and by working together, we will not fail. At this time, I would like to publicly thank the outgoing Chairman, Mr. Alan Dunch for his service as the first Chair for the Gaming Commission. As I conclude, I would like to thank Mrs. Mapp once again for accepting this position and look forward to working with her and the team at the Gaming Commission

Premier David Burt’s full statement

The Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, the Hon. Jamahl Simmons and I are here to announce the new Chairperson of the Casino Gaming Commission. My Cabinet colleagues are here to be a part of this important press conference because they fully support and endorse the new Chair and this new Government’s approach to Gaming in Bermuda. This Progressive Labour Party government wants to make sure we have a partner in the Casino Gaming Commission who is able to work with us in executing our vision for Casino gaming – gaming that works for the benefit of many. It is important that commissions and organizations, which are created by acts of Parliament and funded by the tax payer, work cooperatively with policy makers … which in this case, are the persons behind me, who were chosen by the people of Bermuda on July 18th. To address recent media reports, this Government will not be in control of the day to day operations of the Gaming Commission. The headlines and news stories which have been published in that vein are inaccurate. To say that the government is taking away the independence of the Commission is not true. It is necessary for the government to have a working relationship with the Casino Gaming Commission. An example is the government’s relationship with the Bermuda Monetary Authority. As the Minister of Finance, I have the ability to give directions to the BMA, but no one is saying that the Bermuda Monetary Authority is not independent. This government has implemented and held ourselves to the highest ethical standards of any government in Bermuda’s History, and we will continue to operate in that fashion. We are fully aware of our responsibilities to our country and we will not do anything to jeopardize our hard earned reputation as a sound place to do business. This government is committed to delivering Casino Gaming that will benefit all Bermudians and with that I am extremely pleased to invite the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism to introduce the new Chair of the Casino Gaming Commission.

