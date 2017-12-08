1,556 Visit ER Due To Road Accidents In 2017

1,556 people visited the Hospital’s Emergency Department as far this year due to road traffic accidents, according to the latest statistics from the Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB].

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Minister of Transport & Regulatory Affairs Walter Roban said, “Road traffic accidents are taking a terrible toll on Bermuda, and they mostly affect younger people in the prime of life.

“The number one external cause of death in Bermuda, [i.e. death that is not from illness or disease], is transport accidents at 34.8%. This is higher than the second leading cause, which is homicide, and the third leading cause, falls, combined.

“In Bermuda, transport accident rates among males are nearly three times higher than the OECD average. In 2015, motorcycles were involved in close to 90% [actual figure 87.5%] of deaths due to transport accidents.

“In fact, in 2015, Bermuda had the worst rate of injury in road traffic collisions of all 35 OECD countries.

“I urge you to plan ahead at this time of year when parties are common. Think about and arrange transportation home in advance. Appoint a designated driver. Take public transport or take a taxi. If you are impaired and you are at a friend’s home, stay over.

In providing the latest statistics, a BHB spokesperson said, “1,556 victims required the Emergency Department this year. 107 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing where 25 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and 8 victims of age 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital”

BHB 2017 road traffic accident statistics from January to the end of November show.

1,556 victims required the Emergency Department

107 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing

25 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit

8 victims 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital

Figures for the month of November 2017 are:

137 victims required the Emergency Department

7 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing

2 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit

0 victims 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital

Figures for the month of November 2016 are:

153 victims required the Emergency Department

16 victims were admitted to the Acute Care Wing

3 victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit

1 victim was admitted to Maternity Ward

2 victims 18 or younger were admitted to the hospital”

