Gina Spence Productions Holding Festival Today

Gina Spence Productions is again reaching out to the community with the Christmas Community Outreach 2017 Street Festival. The celebration is being held at the junction of Court and Dundonald Streets in Hamilton on Saturday [Dec 2] from 12:00pm to 5:00 pm.

There will be DJ’s from North East Hamilton, dancers, singers, martial arts, and a fitness demonstration. Also, Santa will arrive for a short visit during the afternoon and will hang out at Kiddie Land.

There will be a Fashion show, which includes hairstyles and fashions from the salons and boutiques in North East Hamilton, a dance-off for the children, line dancing, and much more. And there will also be turkeys, hams, and Christmas tree giveaways but you must be present!

This is the time of year they specifically reach out to assist our seniors, by assisting them with gift cards to help with their medications and our children with healthy food packages. To nominate a senior or child go online to their website at ginaspenceproductions.com.

A spokesperson said, “All donations can be made on our website ginaspenceproductions.com or deposited at either one of our bank accounts as follows; Gina Spence Productions – HSBC account 002-051928-001 Gina Spence Productions – Butterfield Bank Account – 0601613480018. For further details please call the GSP office at 296-0016 or 707-5224.

