International Media Report On Bill Passing

Domestic Partnership Act Passes In House & Senate

The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly on Friday night, and then passed in the Senate yesterday by a vote of 8 – 3, with the five Government and three Independent Senators voting for it.

Same sex marriage became legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

However this Bill will change the legal status, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] designed to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Having been approved in both the House [24-10] and Senate [8-3], the Bill now heads to the UK-appointed Governor for assent, which is normal procedure for Bills.

The UK’s ITV reported, “Bermuda’s Senate has voted to repeal same-sex marriage. The British island territory will allow only domestic partnerships after senators approved the Domestic Partnership Act by an 8-3 vote on Wednesday. The House Assembly had already approved the legislation by a 24-10 vote last week. The bill will now be signed into law by the governor.”

The BBC reported, “Gay marriage is being banned in Bermuda, just six months after it was brought in. Officials in the British Overseas Territory voted on Wednesday to overturn the law. Their decision has had a mixed reaction on the island, with one shadow minister calling it “shameful.”

The Washington Post reported, “The Senate in Bermuda gave final legislative approval Wednesday to a measure that would end same-sex marriage in the British island territory and allow only domestic partnerships. Senators approved the Domestic Partnership Act by an 8-3 vote. The House of Assembly approved it 24-10 on Friday. It must now be signed by the governor before it becomes law in the Atlantic ocean territory.”

Fox News reported, “Supporters of the domestic partnership law say it codifies the rights of same-sex couples as essentially the same as traditional marriages. The law does not invalidate about a half dozen same-sex marriages that have occurred since the court ruling. Opponents argue the law discriminates against same-sex couples by allowing only domestic partnerships.”

ABC News reported, “Opponents of the legislation said that it would be unprecedented to strip the right to same-sex marriage after it had been granted in a jurisdiction and that global reaction could hurt the tourism industry. They said it is discriminatory because same-sex couples would have only the option of domestic partnerships while opposite-sex couples could choose between marriage or a domestic partnership.”

The Telegraph reported, “Rights groups expressed outrage over the bill, with some blaming the church groups. “This is a national embarrassment, turning Bermuda — who bills itself as a 21st century place to do business — into a theocracy,” said Jordan Sousa of the island’s Gay Straight Alliance.”

Newsweek reported, “Back in May, Bermuda’s Supreme Court ruled that a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, stating ‘the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.’However, the new ruling on domestic partnerships was pushed by the conservative ruling Progressive Labor Party, which took power in July. Many in the LGBT community in Bermuda have derided the decision, slamming the move as “backward” and “patronizing.”

Pink News reported, “The British monarchy is in an unfortunate bind in Bermuda – where the Queen’s assent might have to be given to a law banning same-sex marriage. Same-sex weddings were allowed to begin in Bermuda earlier this year after a court ruling, but the political establishment in the country has conspired to stamp out the practise.”

The New York Times reported, “The Senate in the wealthy, self-governing British territory voted 8 to 3 in favor of a new law to allow only domestic partnerships for same-sex couples. The vote represented a rare reversal of an international trend broadening the number of jurisdictions that recognize same-sex marriage.

“The development in Bermuda recalled a comparable sequence of events in California in November 2008, when the State Constitution was amended to define marriage as between a man and a woman, ending five months of legalized same-sex marriage and reversing a ruling by the State Supreme Court in June of that year. That law, known as Proposition 8, was later overturned in the courts. In June 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage.”

The Cayman News Service reported, “Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party took a step back this week on marriage equality after the Senate passed a bill to ban same-sex marriage, six months after it was legalised, and replace it with domestic partnerships. Legislators said the change gave the LGBT community the benefits it has been asking for while retaining the traditional definition of marriage.

“However, on this issue Bermuda is still streets ahead of Cayman, which has no legislative protections at all for same-sex couples who want to marry or have a civil partnership.”

India’s Hindustan Times reported, “Senators in socially conservative Bermuda on Wednesday voted to restore a ban on gay marriage, overturning a right granted by its top court earlier this year.”

The UK’s Daily Mail reported, “Bermuda’s senate has voted to tear up a ruling that legalised gay marriage just six months ago. The British island territory is on course to now allow only domestic partnerships. Senators approved the Domestic Partnership Act by an 8-3 vote yesterday after the House of Assembly had approved it 24-10 on Friday. It must now be signed by the governor before it becomes law in the Atlantic ocean territory.”

