OBA: No To DPA & Casino, Yes Decriminalisation

The One Bermuda Alliance confirmed their Senators plan to vote against the Domestic Partnerships Act and Casino Gaming Amendment, while planning to support the Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill.

All three Bills have already passed in the House and now head to the 11-member Senate, where the five Government Senators, three Opposition Senators and three Independent Senators will cast their votes.

The stated position of the OBA Senators is a similar position the OBA MPs in the House took, where they generally supported the Decriminalisation of Cannabis Amendment, voted against the Casino Gaming Amendment, and mostly voted against the procedure of the Domestic Partnerships Act, with 10 of the 12 OBA MPs voting no in a procedural vote to move the Bill forward.

In response to our queries, an OBA spokesperson said, “Our position is quite simple. The party message is that we don’t not support taking rights from people so we will vote against Domestic Partnerships Act.

“As for cannabis decriminalization we will support but will ask for Government to highlight some of the misinformation surrounding its passing.”

“We are not going to support the Casino Gaming Amendment as we believe that it should be free from political interference.”

The Casino Amendment, following amendments made, will allow the Minister to provide direction in written form, and “revoke an appointment based on the inability or unwillingness of a member to perform their duties, or in such other circumstances as may amount to misconduct, breach of best regulatory practice or are likely to bring the Commission or the Government into disrepute.”

The Domestic Partnerships Act seeks to replace same-sex marriage — which is currently legal following a Supreme Court decision in May of this year — with a domestic partnership arrangement, while the Decriminalisation of Cannabis Amendment seeks to remove criminal sanctions for possessing under 7 grams, with clauses allowing the police to seize the cannabis, and also to provide for drug education or treatment.

The Senate is next scheduled to be in session tomorrow [Dec 13] and all three Bills are listed on the official Order of Business.

