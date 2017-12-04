Robbery At Pompano Beach Club Hotel

Police are currently on scene at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton following a robbery late this morning [Dec 4], which saw two men on a motorcycle arrive at the hotel, “with one entering the establishment brandishing a bladed article and demanding money.”

A police spokesperson said, “A few minutes after 11am Monday [December 4th] police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that took place at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton.

“Initial reports indicate that two men on a motorcycle arrived at the hotel, with one entering the establishment brandishing a bladed article and demanding money.

“It appears that the other suspect was waiting on the motorcycle and both suspects then made good their escape, apparently with a quantity of cash.

“Police are now on scene looking for the suspects as well as anyone who may have any information that can assist with their inquiries.

“Detectives would be interested in speaking with anyone who may have any information regarding the planning, execution or subsequent events surrounding this incident and encourage those with any details to contact Sergeant Renay Rock on 295-0011.

