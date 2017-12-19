Suspects With Firearm & Knife Accost Man

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident this afternoon [Dec 19] in which two men on a motorcycle, brandishing a firearm and a knife, demanded a bracelet from a man who walking with a woman in Southampton.

A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of an incident that took place on St Anne’s Road in Southampton at 4pm today [Tuesday].

“It appears that a 29-year-old man and his female companion were walking south on St. Anne’s road near Henry VIII when a white motorcycle with two black males [rider a tall, thin light complexioned male and the passenger was dark complexioned and short] dressed in dark clothing.

“The two males then demanded a bracelet from the 29-year-old man and a struggle ensued.

“One of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a firearm and struck the victim in the face and another one of the suspects also brandished a knife and cut the victim on the shoulder, however, the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

“Both victims ran toward the Lighthouse and the two suspects then got on their cycle and made good their escape in an unknown direction.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen two males in the Southampton/Warwick area fitting the above description to contact Detective Sargent Renay Rock on 295-0011. Southampton/Warwick area between 3:50pm 5:30pm.”

