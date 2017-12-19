Suspects With Firearm & Knife Accost Man
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident this afternoon [Dec 19] in which two men on a motorcycle, brandishing a firearm and a knife, demanded a bracelet from a man who walking with a woman in Southampton.
A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of an incident that took place on St Anne’s Road in Southampton at 4pm today [Tuesday].
“It appears that a 29-year-old man and his female companion were walking south on St. Anne’s road near Henry VIII when a white motorcycle with two black males [rider a tall, thin light complexioned male and the passenger was dark complexioned and short] dressed in dark clothing.
“The two males then demanded a bracelet from the 29-year-old man and a struggle ensued.
“One of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a firearm and struck the victim in the face and another one of the suspects also brandished a knife and cut the victim on the shoulder, however, the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
“Both victims ran toward the Lighthouse and the two suspects then got on their cycle and made good their escape in an unknown direction.
“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen two males in the Southampton/Warwick area fitting the above description to contact Detective Sargent Renay Rock on 295-0011. Southampton/Warwick area between 3:50pm 5:30pm.”
Please, this is something we seriously need to address as a community as this behavior can’t be allowed to continue.
St. Anne’s Road is next to Henry VIII?
Prison does not seam to work with all the luxuries which Westgate offers. Gym, cableTV, Aircon, 3 square meals a day. Flogging in the town square in front of all their friends and relatives may be a better deterrent in today society.
Broad daylight, end of day so presume fair amount of traffic, decent description. someone knows or saw something. Where are the Dockyard tourist when we need them. The scum when caught need to take a very very long vacation never to be seen again. Hope the victims are ok
So who do we blame for this one Zane?