2025 Q4 Balance Of Payments & Investments

The Ministry of Economy and Labour released the 2025 Q4 Balance of Payments & International Investment Position publication.

Minister of Economy and Labour Jason Hayward said, “Bermuda’s trade with non-residents resulted in a $609 million surplus for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $206 million from a year ago. Transactions related to trade in goods led to a widening of the deficit on the goods account, increasing by $33 million to $331 million. Increased imports were associated mainly with transport equipment.

“Services transactions realised a surplus of $171 million, widening by $7 million year-over-year. The increase in the surplus balance reflected an increase in the export of services that was larger than the increase in imports of services. The surplus on Bermuda’s primary income account increased by $209 million to $830 million, reflecting increases in investment income and employee compensation, while other income also recorded a year-over-year increase.

Charts extracted from the report

“Bermuda’s trade in financial assets and liabilities with the rest of the world resulted in a net international investment position of $7.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. This balance increased by $1.4 billion over the third quarter of 2025. Two of the four institutional sectors recorded positive balances in net international investment positions at the end of the fourth quarter. Specifically, financial corporations recorded a balance of $10.2 billion, and non-profit institutions recorded a balance of $112 million. In contrast, non-financial corporations recorded a deficit balance of $2.2 billion while the government sector recorded a deficit balance of $702 million.”

A Government spokesperson said, “The 2025 Q4 Balance of Payments & International Investment Position publication is available online at https://www.gov.bm/balance-payments. The public is advised to read the definitions and notes on the last three pages of the publication before reviewing the data.”

The 2025 Q4 Balance of Payments & International Investment Position follows below [PDF here]:

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