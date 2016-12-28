28-Year-Old Man Injured In Two Vehicle Collision

[Updated] A 28-year-old man was injured in a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on North Shore Road in Smith’s this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 3:45pm today, Friday December 30th, police and first responders were dispatched to a reported serious two vehicle collision ‎on North Shore Road in Smith’s parish near the junction with Store Hill.

“Details remain limited at this time. However, it appears that a car and a motorcycle were involved.

“Initial information suggests that the injured rider, believed to be a 28-year-old Hamilton parish man, sustained serious injuries.

“An update on his condition will be provided in due course.

‎”Traffic diversions in the area are in effect until further notice and motorists are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

‎”Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update 6.31pm: The police said, ‎”Normal traffic flow has since resumed in the North Shore Road, Store Hill Smith’s parish area, after the relevant police officers processed the scene.

“At last check the injured rider was being ‎treated in the Intensive Care Unit. Both vehicles involved were damaged. Inquiries continue.”

