Fire Service Respond To Pitts Bay Road Incident

At approximately 11.54pm tonight [Jan 29], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of smoke at Wellesley House on Pitts Bay Road. The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 8 personnel according to the spokesperson.

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said that “On our arrival we found what appeared to be smoke in the server room. Upon further investigation we discovered that the servers had overheated and caused the fire suppression system to activate.

“A small amount of suppression agent had been released to control the overheating as there was no actual fire. Fire Service personnel then used ventilation equipment to remove the agent from the room before the technicians arrived to declare the room safe.

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no need for an investigation.”

