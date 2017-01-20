Minister Baron In Jamaica For Official Events

The Minister of National Security Jeff Baron, is currently in Jamaica representing Bermuda at a series of events in the region.

Tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, Minister Baron will be attending the funeral of Hazel Dalley in Montego Bay. And on behalf of the Royal Bermuda Regiment [RBR] Minister Baron will deliver a tribute at the funeral honouring Ms. Dalley.

Ffor nearly 50 years, Hazel Dalley was a great source of support and assistance to generations of the Bermuda’s Regiment leadership and soldiers.

Ms. Dalley was a businesswoman and philanthropist who ran Dalley’s Variety Store on Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay who welcomed all Bermudians.

During her lifetime, “Miss Hazel” or “Auntie Hazel” as she was fondly known took Bermuda’s Regiment soldiers under her wing and treated them like family.

Ms. Dalley died last month at age 89. RBR Lt. Col. David Curley is accompanying Minister Baron to Jamaica and to Ms. Dalley’s funeral.

Also tomorrow, in Kingston, Minister Baron and Lt. Col. Curley will attend the Jamaica Defence Force’s [JDF] Change of Command Ceremony, which will see ceremonial events for the outgoing Chief of Defence, Major General Antony Anderson, and the offical welcoming of new Chief of Defence, Major General Rocky Meade.

Outgoing Major General Anderson has recently been appointed as Jamaica’s first National Security Adviser [NSA] to the Government.

At the time of his appointment late last year [November], Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, ON, MP, announced that General Anderson’s role will be to advise the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security through the National Security Council on matters of internal and external security affairs; which broadly include defence, crime and security, public safety-related policy and strategy, inter-agency cooperation, partner-nation engagement, and regional and international security.

It is expected that Prime Minister Holness, Jamaica’s Cabinet Ministers, and numerous Government officials will be in attendance at tomorrow’sChange of Command ceremony.

Minister Baron said, “I am extremely priviledged to be representing Bermuda in Jamaica. Certainly Hazel Dalley meant so much to so many here in Bermuda and it’s only fitting that we express our thanks and appreciation to her in this way.

“Without question, the public is aware that Bermuda has some significant, generational and cultural ties to Jamaica. Of particular note however is our important cooperation and long history with the JDF on training matters. And that strong bond has afforded the RBR, the Bermuda Police Service and the St. John’s Ambulance service to participate in invaluable training exercices in Jamaica over the years.

“And as the Minister of National Security it is exciting to be a part of tomorrow’s official Change of Command ceremony signalling the new leadership of the JDF. I also look forward to extending formal congratulations on behalf of Bermuda to Major General Anderson on his new appointment.”

