Minister: New Scholarships & Education Awards

Today [Jan 13], the Minister of Education Wayne Scott, announced the establishment of new scholarship and award opportunities.

Minister Scott stated: “I am extremely proud to introduce a number of new scholarships and awards that reflect the diversity of Bermuda’s students.

“We are making further investments in our economy and society, whilst also giving more and more students additional financial support for success. This is a win-win for all involved, and I encourage all students to review all offerings, and apply if eligible.”

“These new scholarships and awards fulfil the 2016 Speech from the Throne promise to expand and diversify scholarship opportunities for young people.”

The new scholarships and awards are as follows:

Minister’s Achievement Scholarship for graduating public school students. This scholarship is valued at $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Minister’s Merit Scholarship for graduating senior school students in financial need. This scholarship is valued at $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Minister’s Technical and Vocational Award for graduating public school students or recent public school alumni attending Bermuda College with a strong interest in technical and vocational studies. Students must also demonstrate financial need. This award is valued at $5,000 for local post-secondary study and $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Minister’s Exceptional Student Award for graduating students or school leavers with disabilities. Students must also demonstrate financial need. This award is valued at $5,000 for local post-secondary study and $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

“The new scholarships and awards are a substantial addition to the Ministry of Education’s longstanding commitment to provide post-secondary scholarships and awards,” the Ministry said.

“The Ministry will continue to offer: The Teacher Training Award, Further Education Awards, Mature Student Awards, and the Bermuda Government Scholarship.”

“More detailed information on all scholarships and awards, including eligibility and application requirements are available at here and on the Ministry of Education website at www.moed.bm.”

