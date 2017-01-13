New York Red Bulls Select Zeiko Lewis In Draft

[Updated] The New York Red Bulls selected Bermudian Zeiko Lewis in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft today.

“Lewis, a native of Pembroke, Bermuda, has represented the Bermuda national team, including in World Cup Qualifiers. The midfielder played four years of college soccer for the Eagles, totaling 73 appearances and 70 starts,” the Club said.

“Lewis finished with 18 goals and a school record 26 assists in his college career. He earned All-ACC accolades in all four seasons he played at Boston College.

“He earned All-ACC First Team honors as a senior and was a three-time second team member. He also won ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2013. He also ranks sixth in career points [63] and 10th in goals in program history.”

The rest of the MLS better watch out as Zeiko Lewis has a point to prove – that the rest of the league made a mistake in not drafting him higher. The New York Red Bulls selected Lewis with the 17th pick of the SuperDraft.

Lewis, who was touted as a potential top 10 pick, and ESPN had rated him as one of the 10 “prospects that kicked the hype machine into overdrive” so it was easy to see why Lewis is determined to prove his talent.

Lewis offered a warning when he went to the microphone after being picked by the Red Bulls: “Being selected this late isn’t the end of the world. It makes me have to show everybody that I’ve got to prove you guys wrong for drafting me this late.”

Former Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid said on TV coverage after Lewis gave his speech: “He’s definitely confident and there’s nothing wrong with having a little bit of a chip on your shoulder. It means your going to come in there and you’re going to go after it. I as a coach… always like players like that.”

Lewis thanked his family as part of his speech in giving a shout out to his mom and dad as well as to the Red Bulls.

“I would like to thank the New York Red Bulls for drafting me. I’m glad they have faith in me. At least somebody in this draft does so I encourage everybody to keep their head up.

“There are a lot of people I’d like to thank. A lot of people back home or at schools in America who were probably more nervous about this draft than I was. I‘m just nervous about giving a speech. But I’d like to thank my family and fiends back home

“My mom and my dad brought me into this world. They have threatened many times to take me out of it so I’m glad they kept me in it. And then my little sister, she’s definitely been somebody I’ve had to try and impress so I’m just glad she’s in my life.”

After his selection was announced the announcers for the MLS Supdraft said: “He is a very good player, He is an inverted winger. He is a left-footed guy who likes to play on the right side. I can see him being very effective in New York’s up-tempo possession style of soccer. He’s exceptional counter-attacking pace and a gifted left foot.”

Lewis had 18 goals and 26 assists in 70 games for Boston College. His last season at BC he was First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

SB Nation described Lewis as “quick and technical” in its predraft analysis and after he was selected said he will be “joining an already crowded field of young attacking players jostling for contracts and minutes. The forward is quite versatile, and has a fantastic left foot.”

The report added Lewis has “qualities moving forward in the final third, and has the ability to contribute flair and urgency off the bench.”

