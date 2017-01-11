PLP Renew Call For ‘Independent Investigation’

The PLP today renewed their call for a “comprehensive, public and independent investigation into the events of Friday, December 2nd 2016,” saying that when citizens “engaged in a peaceful protest are pepper sprayed by Police Officers, it is imperative that a thorough and transparent examination take place.”

Speaking at a press conference, Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban said, “We urge the Governor, who has Constitutional responsibilities for Police operations to ensure that a public, independent investigation be done.

“The public needs to be assured that protocols and policies, designed to ensure Police and Public safety, were complied with.

“Given the seriousness of this event and the political context in which it occurred, the public has every right to know who in authority, outside of the Bermuda Police Service, was advised in advance, of the intended deployment of the Police Support Unit, the tactics, operations and equipment made available to them, including pepper spray.”

23-minute live video replay of PLP Press Conference:

Shadow Attorney General Michael Scott said, “I made a PATI request on December 30th 2016, and was informed of its receipt yesterday. The PATI Act requires a response within six weeks, however, I urge the Government to act on this request for an inquiry without delay as the public shouldn’t have to rely on individual requests for this information.

“The importance of revealing the political and tactical considerations of this event can’t be diminished. Furthermore, critical to the Inquiry will the victims and the public having the opportunity to be heard.

“Judges are very experienced at determining facts, therefore, the PLP makes a recommendation to separate the Inquiry into two distinct phases: The first investigative, whilst the second establishing recommendations.”

Statement from Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban

I’m here in my capacity as Shadow Minister of National Security, alongside my colleague, Shadow Attorney General Michael Scott, to renew the Progressive Labour Party’s call for a comprehensive, public and independent investigation into the events of Friday, December 2nd 2016. When citizens, including women and seniors, engaged in a peaceful protest are pepper sprayed by Police Officers, it is imperative that a thorough and transparent examination take place to restore vital confidence in the Government and the Police. We were the first to call for this public, independent inquiry. The Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Hon. K. H. Randolph Horton JP MP, made a similar request. After declaring the police action as “violence against our citizens,” the Premier informed the country that he requested an investigation. However, he has given no assurances that the findings will be made public and has failed to commit to ensuring the independence of this inquiry. Additionally, the Minister of National Security, Senator Jeffrey Baron hasn’t mentioned the need for an independent investigation at all. This is simply not good enough. The public deserves an independent investigation and so, quite frankly, do the Police. Canisters of Pepper Spray are Prohibited Weapons under the Firearms Act, 1973 – for which the Police receive an exemption. The possession and discharge of them can lead an ordinary citizen to a period of imprisonment – such is the gravity of their use. There is precedence in Bermuda for a public and independent investigation when the discharge of a firearm by the Bermuda Police Service has occurred. Certainly, Police policy has been that if a discharge of a weapon occurred, an independent, experienced law enforcement officer investigated the incident. In 2001, a trained ERT member of the BPS shot an Arwen Baton round, also known as a rubber bullet, at a suspect. In accordance with established policy an independent investigator from Canada was brought in and disclosure of findings was released to the public. It should also be noted how rapidly the Bermuda Police Service responded to the request from the Royal Cayman Islands Police for their assistance to independently investigate a serious and deadly Police shooting on January 6th and how slow the Bermuda Government is to provide the Bermudian public with the same commitment to independently investigate Police action here. We urge the Governor, who has Constitutional responsibilities for Police operations to ensure that a public, independent investigation be done. The public needs to be assured that protocols and policies, designed to ensure Police and Public safety, were complied with. Given the seriousness of this event and the political context in which it occurred, the public has every right to know who in authority, outside of the Bermuda Police Service, was advised in advance, of the intended deployment of the Police Support Unit, the tactics, operations and equipment made available to them, including pepper spray. We are of the firm view that the public deserves to know whether the Governor, Premier and Minister responsible for National Security will support the call for a public, independent investigation into the events of Friday, December 2nd made by the Progressive Labour Party and the Speaker of the House of Assembly. We will continue to press for this until a full explanation of the events of December 2nd is given.

Statement from Shadow Attorney General Michael Scott

The events of December 2nd 2016 tore at Bermuda’s national fabric and left all right-thinking people alarmed and outraged. Whilst Premier Michael Dunkley has requested an investigation, he has not indicated any parameters for such. With harm caused to otherwise innocent peaceful citizens exercising their constitutional right of protest and the decision makers most closely connected with the events being at the very top of Government the importance of a Judicial Public Inquiry is highlighted. It is only the Judicial branch that is free of conflict to appropriately examine the incident. I made a PATI request on December 30th 2016, and was informed of its receipt yesterday. The PATI Act requires a response within six weeks, however, I urge the government to act on this request for an inquiry without delay as the public shouldn’t have to rely on individual requests for this information. The importance of revealing the political and tactical considerations of this event can’t be diminished. Furthermore, critical to the Inquiry will the victims and the public having the opportunity to be heard. Judges are very experienced at determining facts, therefore, the PLP makes a recommendation to separate the Inquiry into two distinct phases: The first investigative, whilst the second establishing recommendations. The Opposition PLP further recommends that there be an Implementation Action Plan whereby relevant parties would have to feedback how they have implemented the points made by the Inquiry within 12 months. It is felt that only with effective follow up can the Inquiry avoid becoming just the delivery of eloquent words, but rather result in lessons learned. On another matter, which is equally relevant to the interest of holding government to account and preventing the abuse of power, is the proposed Public Service Commission Amendment Regulations, which I have already commented on. Yet, there seems to be no action or response made on the concerns highlighted by senior civil servants and the BPSU. The impartiality of the civil service is a guiding and fundamentally protected principle of the Bermuda Constitution. These amendments introduce the frankly unconstitutional risk of transforming the role of the PSC from an “impartial appointing authority” for senior civil servants into a “politicised semi-executive body” as noted by former Cabinet Secretary Mr. Donald Scott. Further to my statement released in December I remind the Government that proposals for changes to the Public Service Commission Regulations demand careful and considerate thought and respect for the fundamental principle of impartiality. Despite the later recall by the Premier, using the unconvincing excuse of prematurity of this inappropriate publication, the Government’s foolhardy approach on this issue should remain on our minds.

Read More About

Category: All, News