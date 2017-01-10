USA Today Story Highlights Bermudian Cuisine

A USA Today story offers an in-depth look at Bermudian cuisine, focusing on the east end as well as our seafood offerings.

“Bermudian cuisine revolves around seafood, and there is plenty of fresh local stuff to be had,” USA Today said, adding that the reasons to visit include “Bermudian fish chowder, fish sandwiches, spiny lobster, Dark & Stormy, and catch of the day.”

“Like pizza or burgers elsewhere, Bermudians argue over which restaurant has the best fish sandwich, and accolades go to Woody’s, the Swizzle Inn, Art Mel’s Spicy Dicy and Rosa’s, which won last year’s island-wide competition,” the story says.

Slideshow with photos showing fish sandwiches made by local restaurants











































































































































































































































































-

The story says “Bermudian cuisine developed from the traditions of the English settlers melded with the seafood and natural resources produced by the subtropical climate, and is different from the food cultures of the Caribbean and Bahamas.

“It has one of the most homogenous offerings of local dishes, in the sense that the most common distinctly Bermudian specialties are offered all across the island, at almost every local restaurant, while a handful of less common ones are seasonal or require extra effort to find.

“St. George’s is Bermuda’s oldest town and while it is not where most visitors stay, it is well worth a visit, full of charm, history, unique shops and The Wharf, a large and popular seaside restaurant featuring most Bermudian specialties made in a traditional fashion.

“If there is one signature Bermudian dish, it is, without a doubt, fish chowder. It is a broth-based soup, not a chowder in the thick creamy sense, more in the Manhattan than New England clam chowder family. Thanks to a bite from the most ubiquitous local seasoning, Outerbridge’s Original Sherry Pepper sauce, it tastes a bit like chili made with seafood.

“The next most traditional dish would be the fish sandwich, but while in other places that has a wide variety of meanings, in Bermuda the dish is very precise. What really sets it apart from almost anything you will have tasted before is that it is served on sweet raisin bread.

“The nation’s most famous cocktail is also ubiquitous, and a must try if you favor adult beverages. The Dark & Stormy is a mix of Gosling’s Dark Rum and ginger beer on ice, usually adorned with a lime wedge.

“While Gosling’s makes ginger beer to complete the package, the preferred brand is Barritt’s, and you can sort of tell how seriously a bar takes itself by this distinction — The Wharf pours Barritt’s. The sweetness hides the strength and many vacationers find out too late that these are easy to drink.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News