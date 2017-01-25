Video: “10 Most” Series Spotlights Kristin White

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the second video release featuring Kristin White.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Ms. White by saying, “Kristin White is a writer, musician, artist, community activist, wife, mother, bookstore owner, and former executive director of Raleigh International, and she’s also in a long term relationship with the Town of St. George’s.

“This year, the Old Towne is set to host 15 cruise ships, tall yachts, super yachts and J Class sailing regattas. And in her latest role as Tourism Consultant, she shares how 2017 is just going to get bigger, better….and you can bet busier.”

The video series is being sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

We will continue to post their video releases here on Bernews over the coming days, and the “Most Fascinating Person of 2016″ will be revealed as the series concludes.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

