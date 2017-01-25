Video: Interview With Premier Michael Dunkley

Premier Michael Dunkley sat down with Bernews today [Jan 25] for aÂ live interview on our Facebook page,Â discussing a wide range of topics including the protest on December 2nd outside the House of Assembly, and the Airport Redevelopment Project.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Premier DunkleyÂ also touched on the 35th Americaâ€™s Cup, the situation surrounding Rev Nicholas Tweedâ€™s work permit and more.

The 43 minuteÂ live video replay of the interview with Premier Dunkley is below:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos