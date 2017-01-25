Video: Interview With Premier Michael Dunkley
Premier Michael Dunkley sat down with Bernews today [Jan 25] for aÂ live interview on our Facebook page,Â discussing a wide range of topics including the protest on December 2nd outside the House of Assembly, and the Airport Redevelopment Project.
Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Premier DunkleyÂ also touched on the 35th Americaâ€™s Cup, the situation surrounding Rev Nicholas Tweedâ€™s work permit and more.
The 43 minuteÂ live video replay of the interview with Premier Dunkley is below:
Very incorrect ,,,,,,,,comments by the Premier.Very sad day was incorrect.Sad day for Government.Happy Day for Protestors,,,,,we,,,,,,they ,,,,achieved our objectives.Just like we achieved our objectives in 1959 in the theater Bocott when we broke dowm segregation.Like all protests against injustices.See you February 3rd 2017.
Was it really a protest against injustice? I don't think so...
If you were really serious about injustice, perhaps you should focus your energy on the PLP who have saddled multiple generations of working class Bermudians with a debt we are ill equipped to service.
You may piss and moan about Genevieve and the bloody airport, but the reality is that Bermudians are subject to decades of economic slavery due to the incompetence of the PLP.
1) which comments were incorrect?
and 2) if you are serious about breaking down injustices please support same sex marriage. "Our journey is not complete until our gay brothers and sisters are treated like everyone else" Pres Obama
Thank you.
What a hypocrite