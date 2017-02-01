Bermuda Elected Chair Of Territories Association

The Cabinet Office advised that Bermuda was recently unanimously elected by Governments of the Overseas Territories to the role of Chairmanship of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association [UKOTA].

Under the UKOTA constitution, Presidency of the Political Council will be held by Premier Michael Dunkley and the role of Chairperson will be held by Kimberley Durrant, UK Representative of the Government of Bermuda London Office.

This will be the second time since 2013 that Bermuda has held Chairmanship.

The Cabinet Office advised that Bermuda’s role will be to “ensure that all Territories secure the highest level of dialogue with the UK Government on issues of priority, such as the UK’s European Union exit negotiations and its effect on the OTs.”

“Formal Joint Ministerial Council, European Negotiations with the Department for Exiting the European Union will commence in London the 6th February,” the Cabinet Office said.

“It should be noted that the Premier will be in London next week to represent Bermuda at the negotiations. At the meeting, Premier Dunkley, in his newly appointed role as President of the Political Council, will Chair a high level political meeting of leaders.

“He will be joined by the Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Bob Richards and the Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Derrick Binns.”

