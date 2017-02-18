Photos: Giovanna Watson’s Book Launch

Local author Giovanna Watson‘s book “Dear Cancer, Let Me Introduce Myself” was successfully launched this evening [Feb 18] at City Hall.

Ms Watson was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2014; two surgeries, eight chemo treatments, 26 radiation treatments, over 500 pills, and multiple memories later, she wrote the book and launched HelloCancer.org.

Ms Watson previously said, "It's finally here! This is not your typical "woe is me" approach to cancer so are you ready to laugh? It's an easy to read journey told in a thoughtful and relatable way.













































“Each stage of treatment is a chapter and includes pictures during radiation and chemo, Facebook posts, timeline of events, a poem, emails, newspaper articles, body chart, various quotes and a peek into colostomy life just to name a few.

“What makes this book unique is that each chapter ends with my Lessons Learned and Reactions from friends & family to give a comprehensive perspective. I wanted to show that cancer wasn’t who I was, it was just something I was going through.

“Orders for hard back and paper back books are available and there are so many reasons why this would be a great gift to someone who has just been diagnosed, can relate to a cancer journey or wants to learn more.”

Limited copies of the book are available at The Bookmart and Brown & Co. The paperback version is $34.95, whereas the hardback version is $44.95. For further information contact Ms Watson on 705-8423 or at HelloCancerBda@gmail.com.

