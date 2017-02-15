Oracle Reveal New America’s Cup Class Boat

February 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

On Tuesday evening, Oracle Team USA held a ceremony at its team base to reveal its new America’s Cup Class boat, “17”, the foiling catamaran the team will race this summer in Bermuda.

America’s Cup Bermuda February 14 2017 (1)

“This is the boat we’re racing to win the America’s Cup,” said skipper Jimmy Spithill, addressing a crowd of family, friends, team partners and dignitaries.

The new America’s Cup Class boats are foiling, wingsailed catamarans, 15 meters in length and capable of reaching highway speeds approaching 100 km/h. In addition they are extremely maneuverable, making them ideal match racing platforms.

America’s Cup Bermuda February 14 2017 (2)

“We need to get this boat out on the water and put the hours in getting it ready to race,” Spithill said. “The long days will continue.”

This week, “17” will be launched and testing and development begins in earnest and won’t stop until the final race of the America’s Cup.

BMW Oracle Team USA Unveiling Ceremony

“Many of the major design decisions have been made and have been built in already to what you see tonight,” said Scott Ferguson, the design coordinator for Oracle Team USA.

“But the refinement and optimization process never stops. We know there is still speed to be found between now and May 26 when racing begins in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and that’s our focus for the coming weeks.”

BMW Oracle Team USA Unveiling Ceremony

Over 15 designers and 50 boat-builders have contributed to the design and build of “17”, with more than 85,000 man-hours accumulated to date. Team partners like Airbus, BMW, Parker and Yanmar have provided technical expertise and support.

“This is a major milestone in our campaign to win the America’s Cup for a third time,” said Grant Simmer, the chief operating officer of Oracle Team USA.

America’s Cup Bermuda February 14 2017 (5)

“These boats are highly-engineered, with complex systems, and built to perform under extreme conditions. It’s a great achievement by our designers, builders and engineers to get us to this point where the race yacht gets handed over to the sailors.”

BMW Oracle Team USA Unveiling Ceremony

With his 14-strong sailing team on the podium beside him, and flanked by the America’s Cup trophy, skipper Spithill invited the guests to get a look at the yacht that will carry the aspirations of the team to win the prestigious trophy for the USA for a third consecutive time.

America’s Cup Bermuda February 14 2017 (7)

“I’m really proud of this team and what we’ve achieved so far,” he said. “I’d like to thank the design team, the engineering team, the shore support, and our full boat-building team, including the guys who couldn’t be here.

“They’ve made an incredible racing machine.”

americas cup click here 2

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Hubert Watlingon says:
    February 15, 2017

    Go get them Oracle.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Podcasts

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

In the latest Bernews podcast, one of Bermuda’s greatest athletes of all time, Flora Duffy, says being a world champion is something she has dreamed of since she was eight-years-old.

Ms Duffy was back in Bermuda taking a short break after a grueling year which has seen her achieve outstanding success.

“When I started racing, I looked up to the world champions and I was like, wow, if I am ever there it must be amazing and life changing and then I won [...]

Share via email
November 14, 2016 | 0 Comments
Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

In the latest Bernews Podcast, we talk to Dr Claudette Fleming, the Executive Director of Age Concern, about issues affecting senior citizens in Bermuda.

Dr Fleming talks about research she has done in Bermuda as well as the effects of the recession on Age Concern’s members.

She also addresses the issue of income disparity and wealth transfer – where people sell their homes to have money to live off meaning less wealth is transferred to children.

Dr Fleming, who stressed she was speaking [...]

Share via email
October 17, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

In the latest Bernews podcast, we sit down with Martha Dismont, the Executive Director of the Family Centre, which has recently launched a campaign called ‘Neglect Is Abuse, See It, Stop It’ to try and stem a significant rise in cases of child neglect.

Ms Dismont links the rise in neglect cases directly “to the conditions we are seeing in Bermuda”, “particularly the rise in unemployment among locals”.

“Parents are stressed and therefore not really able to think about these issues that [...]

Share via email
September 23, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we speak to the Minister of National Security Jeff Baron who revealed than gang membership has dropped by more than 150 people. Yet, he says, gangs are still changing and recruiting – sometimes even from schools.

The Minister talks about his plans for restorative justice – which focuses on both the needs of the victim as well as the offender, plus the community that is involved.

Mr Baron talks about his stance on policing in St. George’s and stands [...]

Share via email
August 30, 2016 | 8 Comments
Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we interview George Fergusson who will soon be stepping down as Governor.

He touches on a wide range of issues such as turning down a request to hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Tucker’s Point land matter, the airport redevelopment, the effect on Bermuda of Brexit, the British Government’s stance on slave trade reparations and more.

And Mr Fergusson re-iterated his belief that the Commission of Inquiry into issues highlighted by the Auditor General’s reports was [...]

Share via email
July 25, 2016 | 9 Comments