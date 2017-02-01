Video: ’10 Most’ Spotlights Tawana Tannock

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the fifth video release featuring Tawana Tannock.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Ms. Tannock by saying, “Tawana Tannock and helping people have always gone hand in hand.

“After holding careers as a high school teacher, probation officer, Crown counsel, and private sector lawyer, she was appointed Chairwoman to the Human Rights Commission in 2016, a plentiful year for human rights issues locally and globally.

“Tawana shares how her diverse experiences have given her the skills to help people battle the wrongs they feel they’ve faced.”

The video series is being sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

We will continue to post their video releases here on Bernews over the coming days, and the “Most Fascinating Person of 2016″ will be revealed as the series concludes.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

