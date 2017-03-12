PLP To Host ‘Jobs Summit’ On Tuesday Evening

The PLP will be hosting the “PLP Jobs Summit: Diversity, Inclusion and Opportunity,” this Tuesday, March 14th at the Warwick Workman’s Club starting at 7.00pm.

“With Bermudian jobs being lost and only non-Bermudian jobs growing every year under the OBA many Bermudians are beginning to lose hope in a Bermuda that works for Bermudians,” says panelist Diallo Rabain, Shadow Minister of Environment, Planning and Workforce Development.

He will be joined by Myra Virgil, Barclay Simmons, and Cordell Riley, who will speak on a range of topics relating to Vision 2025: Jobs Creation and Growth, Reforming Workforce Development, Social Enterprises and more.

MP Rabain continues by saying, “This event is an opportunity to hear our plans for change: facilitating job creation, growing our economy and ensuring that Bermudians come first when it comes to opportunities in our own country. It is also an opportunity for Bermudians to ask questions and share their ideas to help build a country they believe in.”

Read More About

Category: All