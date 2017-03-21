Review: The Reefs ‘Aqua Terra’ Prix Fix Menu

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman]

Last weekend, I was given the opportunity to try the new Bermuda-inspired, seasonal menu at Aqua Terra at The Reefs. After enjoying my meal there during Restaurant Weeks, I was excited to see what was in store.

The menu [PDF] was three-courses for $45 plus gratuities with two to three options per course. I started with Seared Scallop on Cassava Pie Toast with Pulled Braised Ribs and Loquat Chutney. The scallops were perfectly seared and thankfully, weren’t rubbery like many scallops that I’ve had.

The cassava pie was rich, full of spice but a tad sweet. The ribs were the star of the dish and paired perfectly with the cassava – adding a much needed savoury bite to the sweet pie. This was my far my favourite course of the evening.

My fiancé had the Southshore Fish Chowder Salpicon – a deep fried fish chowder bite with Outerbridge Sherry Pepper and Gosling’s Rum Glaze. We both enjoyed the fish chowder last time and he said this was a creative way to serve a classic Bermuda dish.

For the mains, we both ordered BBQ Mahi Mahi with Hoppin John, Sauteed Local Kale, Fried Local Plantain and Almond Butter. The fish was grilled and topped with a sweet BBQ sauce.

The rice was well seasoned, as was the kale and the almond butter sauce was divine. Getting every bit of this dish onto the fork for one bite was the way to go. This dish was a delicious take on the usual Bermudian fare of fish and peas and rice.

For dessert, I had a choice between Bread and Butter Pudding with Rum Raisin Ice Cream or Dark and Stormy Cake with Lemon Sorbet. At my server’s suggestion, I ordered the cake.

At first glance, I wasn’t impressed. But then I had a bite of the cake with the sorbet and I totally understood the concept of the dish. The cake was like gingerbread – yummy and sweet – but the tartness of the sorbet is what made the dish. It was refreshing and light – a perfect ending to a wonderful meal.

Overall, we enjoyed our meal. I felt the food was enjoyable and the three courses were a great value. The service was fantastic and it was an excellent evening. If you’re looking for somewhere to have a romantic dinner or even a fun dinner with friends without breaking the bank, head to Aqua Terra and tell them I sent you!

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News