Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Dimitri Stevens

Dimitri Stevens was first introduced to sailing at 11-years-old through the Waterwise Programme at Dellwood Middle School.

He’s currently a Bermuda College student studying to enter the Information Technology field; before that he attended The Berkeley Institute, Dellwood Middle School and West Pembroke Primary.

Dimitri, 22, considers taking part in TeamBDA “the pinnacle of his sailing” career and admits training for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup has already opened up a lot of doors. As an only child, the sailor admits he’s learned through the experience how to be a better teammate and interact with people in both calm and tense situations.

The Pembroke resident is currently training for the position of Helmsman in the upcoming June regatta.

Here we learn more about Dimitri…

Who is the Bermudian you most admire?

My dad. He is the most prominent male figure in my life so I guess I have always looked up to him since I was little and never stopped.

Who is your sporting hero?

Sir Ben Ainslie, because he is the most decorated Olympic sailor, and I have looked up to him since he had a talk with us at one of the Gold Cup events when I was starting sailing.

If you weren’t on Team BDA you would be…?

Working at Copier World, as well as finishing my Associates degree in Information Technology.

What would surprise people about you?

I am in Boat Troop at the regiment.

What do you do in your spare time?

Video games.

Somerset or St. George’s?

Somerset.

What is your favourite Bermuda symbol or icon?

Fitted dinghy symbol because it’s historic for Bermuda sailors.

What is your favourite or most used Bermudian phrase?

waum

If you could choose a new first name what would it be?

I would change it to Dimitre because most people spell my name wrong this way.

What are three songs you love right now?

Fragile by Tech n9ne; Me and your mama by Childish Gambino; and Till I Collapse by Eminem.

What’s your favourite of ice cream?

Chocolate Ripple.

Netflix binge watching?

People still watch TV? I guess if for some strange reason I did I would watch Game of Thrones.

What is one movie you think everyone should see?

Star Wars… all of them.

What muscles do you have now that you didn’t have before?

All of them.

How many push-ups could you do before this and how many can you do now?

Before I could do 30ish; now around 50ish.

What do you eat or drink now that you didn’t eat before?

A lot more eggs, potato and bacon.

What don’t you eat or drink now that you did before?

A lot less black rum.

