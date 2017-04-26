Ahmadiyya Muslim To Host Open Air Exhibition

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will be hosting an open air exhibition as part of their educational campaign against extremism on Saturday [April 29] from 9.00am to 7.00pm at Kindley Field Road, in the open area before roundabout/swing bridge on the way to St George’s.

A spokesperson said, “This exhibit is part of our ongoing ‘True Islam’ educational campaign which aims to remove the misconceptions people have about Islam. Islam strongly condemns cruelty and thus, those who cause terror and disorder.

“Terrorism and extremism therefore has no place in Islam. The exhibit will include the various teachings of Islam on peace, interfaith harmony, gender equality and so on. Copies of the Holy Quran with English and Portuguese translations will also be available and will be offered free to the public.

“This is an opportunity for people to learn about Islam from its original and authentic source, the Holy Quran and from the blessed example of the one who was a perfect embodiment of Islamic teachings, the Holy Prophet Muhammad [peace & blessings be upon him].

“People will also be able to learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and its founder, the Promised Messiah, Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad [peace be upon him] who wrote extensively on the blessed character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad [pbuh] and revived the pristine Islamic teachings which have been distorted by certain groups over the years.”

