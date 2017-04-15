Sakari Famous, Tiara DeRosa Win Carifta Medals

April 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated] Bermuda has claimed our first medal at the 2017 Carifta Track and Field Championships taking place in Curacao, with Sakari Famous winning a bronze medal in the U18 girls high jump.

This adds to Sakari’s medal tally from past years, with the young Bermudian a consistently high performer at Carifta Games, having won a medal at each Carifta she has attended.

Bermuda is being represented by 20 athletes at these Games, and others were also in action, with both Deneo Brangman and Lejuan Matthews  hitting personal best times this morning.

Deneo Brangman just missing out on qualifying for the finals in the U18 boys 400m, placing 9th overall in the semi finals with a personal best time of 49.52, while Lejuan Matthews ran a personal best in the U18 400m with a time of 51.23.

BNAA President Donna Raynor said it has been a “good start so far,” and noted that additional Bermuda athletes will be competing this afternoon.

Update 10.08pm: Bermuda has claimed a second medal, with Tiara DeRosa winning bronze in the discus, with a throw of 47.69m, which was not only a personal best — but shattered the Bermuda National Record.

BNAA President Donna Raynor said, “Today was an excellent day for Bermuda. Five personal bests, a new national record and
two medals.

“Johndell Cumberbatch and Ryan Outerbridge ran great races in the U18 boys 1500m. This event is neither of their true events, but both ran a personal best. Johndell placed 5th overall with 4.22.08 , nd Ryan placed 7th and ran a PB 4.33.30. A great race by both.

“Tiara finished the night with a bronze medal in.the discus, with a personal best of 47.69m; a new National Record breaking Branwen Smith’s record which stood for about 39 years.”

  1. wahoo says:
    April 16, 2017

    Well done team Bda!

