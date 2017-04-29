Boccia: Bermuda Win Three Games In Montreal

April 29, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda boccia team of Omar Hayward, Steve Wilson and Yushae Desilva-Andrade began competition in the BISFed 2017 Regional Open Championships in Montreal today [April 29], recording three victories from six games in their first day of action.

Bermuda’s team: Yushae Desilva-Andrade, Omar Hayward, and Steve Wilson

Omar Hayward started strong, winning his first match 13 – 0 against the USA’s Brigid Mason and then defeating Canada’s Lois Martin by a score of 5 -1. His last match was against world number 18 Eduardo Sanchez from Mexico he lost 4-2.

Yushae Desilva-Andrade played Canadian Michael Mercer and lost 7-1, while Steve Wilson won his first game against Karla Manuel from Mexico 5-0, and then then went down 5-3 to Adam Burnett from the USA.

Mr Hayward has progressed to the semi-finals tomorrow, while Mr Wilson and Ms Desilva-Andrade both have one pool game, with both possibly able to progress through to to the semi-finals, depending on the results tomorrow.

Coach Troy Farnsworth has accompanied the team to the competition, which marks the first competition that counts towards qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

