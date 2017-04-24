Videos: James & Cipres Win Free Skate In Japan

Bermudian Vanessa James and her partner Morgan Cipres competed in the 2017 Figure Skating Championships World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan, with the skating duo winning the Pairs Free Skate competition.

The pair, representing France, won the Pairs Free Skate with 146.87 points, with Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia in second, while China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were third with 133.13 points.

The World Team Trophy is a team event that includes the top six nations from this season; U.S., Russia, Canada, France, Japan and China, with results from the womens, mens, ice dance and pairs programs added up to determine the winning nation.

Ms James is the first black woman to win the British National Championships, and she, along with her former partner Yannick Bonheur, were the first black couple to ever make an Olympic appearance in pairs skating.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports, Videos