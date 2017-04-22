Meet Bermuda Netball Player Arkeita Fubler

In the third in a series of profiles of netball players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the Netball Europe Open being held in Scotland from May 11th to 14th, we spotlight Arkeita Fubler, a 39-year-old who plays in the Wing Attack and Centre positions.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It is an exciting time. I am humbled, and honoured to have been selected into this program.

2. How will you prepare for the competition between now and May 11th?

At this point, when I am not training with the team, I want to focus on mental preparation. I like to call it immersion learning. I will continue to watch/observe elite players performing and adapt skills to improve on movement and court awareness.

3. Will this be your first time in Scotland? Do you plan to take time to see some of the local sights during your time there?

I have had the opportunity to visit Shetland Islands, but not Scotland outright. If it is in the schedule for us to do a bit of sight seeing that would be a welcomed distraction.

4. When did you start playing netball and what prompted you to start?

Netball was a part of the school curriculum, so I got my start in Primary School. Once I reached high school, a friend played in our local league, and I was interested to see what that looked like, so I joined a club team at that point.

5. Do you feel the sport of netball gets enough support from the local community?

There used to be a buzz about netball years ago, where Bernard’s Park would be filled with spectators/supporters. It was very family oriented as well. However, that is no longer the case, and we don’t see even half the numbers for the senior league. With the Junior league the support is mainly parental.

6. What are ultimate goals in life, both on and off the court?

I like to live life by a few simple principles – always give your best effort regardless of the outcome/have no regrets; to be present in the moment, and to be the best me that I am today.

7. If you had to, for some reason, have one non-netball player on your team, like a local politician/entertainer/public figure, who would you choose and why?

I would like to play with Arantxa King. She is a Bermudian Olympian, and her skills from long jump are adaptable to netball. She is competitive, and coachable. Most importantly, she is someone who I can see myself being friends with!!

8. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I choose Andrew Bascome. I have had the opportunity to have been coached by Mr. Bascome, on occasion, and what I appreciated the most, aside from what he brought to the sessions, as a football coach, was his humble nature, his honesty and transparency. He is resilience personified.

He is of humble beginnings, with extraordinary talent, faced adversity at a young age and has come out on the other end of it with a purpose. He is driven and motivated to help the youth succeed. He is not perfect, but he is the best he can be today, and I have the utmost respect for what he has accomplished in his life.

