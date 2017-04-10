Photos: Plane Carrying NZ Race Boat Arrives

An Emirates SkyCargo 747 airplane — carrying the Emirates Team New Zealand America’s Cup race boat — landed at Bermuda’s airport late this afternoon, after leaving Auckland, New Zealand yesterday and stopping over in Los Angeles.

Following the final day sailing in Auckland, the team broke down the race boat, the wing sails, and stripping and servicing all of the systems in readiness to send the boat to Bermuda.

Speaking before they left, project manager Martin McElwee said, “We have our ACC race boat, two wing sails, a chase boat, daggerboards, gym equipment, electrics, hydraulics and a huge amount of supplementary equipment which equates to around 42 tonnes of cargo.

“All of a sudden we are on our way to Bermuda which is hugely exciting for everyone in the team, especially the three of us; Sean Regan, Chris Salthouse and myself that get to fly with the boat direct to Bermuda.”

As of this writing, the boat remains at the airport, with staff still working to unload it from the airplane, and you can watch a live stream via Bernews Facebook page. Once unloaded, it will be transported to the Emirates Team New Zealand base at the America’s Cup race village in Dockyard, where it will be reassembled.











