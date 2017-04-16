Three Men Extricated From Car After Collision

Three men were trapped in a car and extricated by the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service following a collision on Middle Road in Southampton early this morning.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 2am Sunday, April 16th‎ police and first responders were dispatched to a reported serious single vehicle car crash on Middle Road in Southampton near the junction with Granaway Heights Road.

“‎Details are limited at this time. However it appears that the car involved struck a wall. Apparently three men were initially trapped in the vehicle and extricated by Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel.

“Two were taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but an update on their condition will be provided in due course.

“The relevant police personnel processed the scene and traffic was diverted in‎ the area for over two hours before the damaged vehicle was towed away.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact‎ the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News