Two Men Assaulted, Burglary In St George’s

At around 2:30am this morning [April 18] police and medical personnel responded to an aggravated burglary at a St. George’s guest property, in which three or four men entered an apartment and assaulted two male guest workers staying there.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30am Tuesday, April 18th police officers and medical personnel responded to a reported aggravated burglary at a St. George’s guest property.

“It appears that three or four unknown men entered an apartment on the premises and assaulted two male guest workers staying there.

“Both men were injured, transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment and later discharged.

“The suspects are believed to have left the Rose Hill, St. George’s area on motorcycles and are described as between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 6 feet tall, slim, wearing dark coloured clothing.

“Any witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge at the Criminal Investigations Department on 247-1744 or 247-1185.”

