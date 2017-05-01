Collie Buddz To Perform At Tall Ships Concert

Local singer Collie Buddz is set to perform at the Tall Ships concert on Friday, June 2 at the City Hall Car Park, with the singer saying that while he has had the privilege of performing all around the world, “nothing is more exciting than a home town show.”

A spokesperson said, “The Sail Training Association of Bermuda is very excited to have one of Bermuda’s own, Collie Buddz, an extraordinarily talented international artist performing for our visiting crew, trainees, island visitors and fellow Bermudians during Tall Ships Bermuda Host Port Festival 2017.

“Bermuda is in for a real treat. Climb aboard and join us for Tall Ships 2017 and the release of Collie Buddz’ new album, ‘Good Life’. The Tall Ships Collie Buddz Concert will be held 9pm Friday, June 2, 2017 at the City Hall Car Park.”

“A special thank you to our sponsors. City of Hamilton, BTA [Bermuda Tourism Authority], Bank of Bermuda Foundation, Goslings, Bermuda Government and Great Sound. These will be the hottest tickets of the summer; don’t miss out.”

Collie Buddz said, “I have had the privilege of performing all around the world, but nothing is more exciting than a home town show. All my friends, family and day one fans will be there and I can’t wait to debut music from my new album ‘Good Life’.”

The show will take place on Friday, June 2 at City Hall car park at 9.00pm, with tickets available at ptix.bm; contact director@savvy-ent.com for corporate, group, and VIP packages.

