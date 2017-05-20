Man Escapes Overturned Car in Southampton

Emergency services responded to the South Road, Eastdale Lane Southampton area tonight [May 19] where they found an overturned car with the driver already out of the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Robin Simmons said, “Around 11:30pm Friday, May 19th police and first responders were dispatched to a report of an overturned car in the South Road, Eastdale Lane Southampton area.

“The circumstances of the crash remain unclear at this time.

“However, it appears that on arrival the male driver was already out of the vehicle.

“He was apparently uninjured and arrangements were made to tow the damaged car from the area.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

