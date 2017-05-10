Marriage: No Appeal, Govt To Ensure Compliance
The Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down on Friday and will not lodge an appeal and “will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the judgment,” Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon Pamplin said this morning.
This follows after Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche filed a legal challenge after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, and the court made a landmark ruling in their favour paving the way for same sex couples to be married in Bermuda, with the Court’s conclusion stating that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”
The Minister said, “The Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down on Friday last and upon legal advice, we have determined that we will not lodge an appeal against the judgment.
“While we accept that wide spread support of this very sensitive and emotive issue of marriage equality is difficult to achieve, we do, however, recognize that as a community we must be able to have open and honest conversations which help to encourage awareness, understanding, tolerance and respect for one another.
“We will abide by the decision of the judiciary, and will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the judgment.”
aka cop out from the OBA Government…they didn’t want to deal with it as a group and now they will just say, “well, the judiciary did it”
No leadership
Reality Check needs a political reality check.
@Bda Gal:
Your comment is obviously lacking any true understanding of purpose or context…My statement dealt very clearly with the present government…nobody stated that the former government didn’t do any better…Your colours are showing
Great leadership. They will waste no more time and money on this.
@Union Man:
Do you know the meaning of the word, correct? “Leadership” is defined as “the action of leading a group of people or an organization” – - – so how is doing nothing equate to leadership? The concept requires action – there was none in this case – plain and simple.
How is allowing an end to injustice and discrimination “no leadership”?
Yes, they should have led the way on this, but this instance is one of the few examples of them doing the right thing and standing up (or sitting down!) for what’s right.
Oh come on!!! This is what the Govt wanted all along. It’s an election year – let somebody else (in this case the good Judge) make the unpopular decision….
Of course, they’re not going to appeal. The correct thing has been accomplished and no backlash come voting time.
There will definitely be backlash at the polls, guaranteed. The court may have made the ultimate decision but it was the OBA who made it possible for them to do so in the first place, and they did it through gross deception.
So what do you think the PLP would do about this if elected?
You mean the court actually followed the law and ended discrimination against excluded Bermudians, right?
They just want votes
Obviously they want votes, so does any party. This also happens to be the right thing to do. Win win.
“We will abide by the decision of the judiciary, and will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the judgment.”
That is a pleasant surprise
Well how about that, a political party that abides by de law.