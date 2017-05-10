Marriage: No Appeal, Govt To Ensure Compliance

The Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down on Friday and will not lodge an appeal and “will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the judgment,” Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon Pamplin said this morning.

This follows after Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche filed a legal challenge after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, and the court made a landmark ruling in their favour paving the way for same sex couples to be married in Bermuda, with the Court’s conclusion stating that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

The Minister said, “The Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down on Friday last and upon legal advice, we have determined that we will not lodge an appeal against the judgment.

“While we accept that wide spread support of this very sensitive and emotive issue of marriage equality is difficult to achieve, we do, however, recognize that as a community we must be able to have open and honest conversations which help to encourage awareness, understanding, tolerance and respect for one another.

“We will abide by the decision of the judiciary, and will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the judgment.”

