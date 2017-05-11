PLP Confirm Dr Ernest Peets As C#10 Candidate

[Updating] The PLP has announced that Rev Dr Ernest Peets will be their candidate for Constituency #10 Smith’s North in the upcoming general election, a seat which is currently held by Premier Michael Dunkley.

In the 2012 General Election, Premier Dunkley won the seat with 67.47% [618 votes], defeating the PLP’s Patrice Minors, who was the incumbent in 2012, and earned 32.53% [298 votes].

Results from Constituency #10 Smith’s North in the 2012 General Election:

The General Election has not yet been called, however both parties are moving into election mode, and this is the third candidate announcement, following after Senator Renee Ming announced as the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #1 St Georges North, and Kim Swan announced as the candidate for Constituency #2 St. George’s West.

The announcement has just concluded, and we will have photos and additional information later on, and in the meantime, the live video replay is below.

The 11-minute live video replay is below:

Update 11.47am: Speaking at this morning’s announcement, Dr Peets said, “I am grateful to the Progressive Labour Party and to our Party Leader for their faith and confidence in me. I care deeply about my country, and my community, and I am excited about the opportunity to represent the needs of the people of Smith’s North, and to lend my expertise to the party and to the political arena.

“For those of you that don’t know me very well, you’ll find me to action-oriented, committed, open minded and accessible.

I have enjoyed a long career in human services. As such, I am well aware of the challenges facing regular Bermudians.

“Socially, our country has lost some of the fabric that has held Bermuda together. In my professional capacities, I have seen the erosion of some of the core values that bonded together our community. It is time to get back to basics and to identify the root causes of the anti-social behaviors plaguing our communities.

“I believe with my training and background that I am well versed and well trained to be an asset in the recovery, not just of individuals, but of our entire community. A community divided, a community made up of 2 Bermudas, is a community that will not prosper.

“I am new to political service but I knew when I saw my mother pepper sprayed on December 2nd, that was the moment I knew I could no longer sit on the sidelines.

“I could no longer watch as Bermuda slipped back to an era we thought long lost, where the privileged few wielded power over the rest of us to prosecute those standing up for Bermuda, to persecute those exercising their rights, and to exert violence upon them when they do so. I’ve found in my work and my life, that sometimes it takes an awful incident for us to truly realize the dire state of our collective situation.

“In the PLP’s Reply to the Throne Speech, we spoke about Bermuda’s problem with substance abuse and addiction. With more and more of our family and friends falling victim to this disease, we all must do a better job of aiding those who wish to break the hold addiction has on them.

“I look forward to being a part of a PLP government who pledge to re-evaluate the services available those struggling with addiction and/or alcohol abuse and one that is committed to providing much needed dual diagnosis services.

“I plan to canvass the residents of Smith’s North from loyal hill in the west all the way to Shelly Bay in the east. Smith’s North is a diverse constituency and I plan to canvass, and if elected, represent all members.

“Today, I want to pledge my commitment to Bermuda and the residents of Smith’s North. I believe together we can build a better and stronger Bermuda for everyone. I look forward to meeting the people on their doorsteps and listen to their personal stories. To the people of Smith’s North and all of Bermuda, I hope to earn your confidence and your trust and I’m certain I will learn much from you along this journey.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics