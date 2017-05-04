PLP Confirm Kim Swan As C#2 Candidate

[Updated] The PLP has announced that Kim Swan will be their candidate for Constituency #2 St. George’s West in the upcoming general election.

Mr Swan is a former MP and the former leader of the United Bermuda Party, however he joined the PLP in 2014.

The seat is currently held by the OBA’s Nandi Outerbridge, who won 38.69% [359 votes] in the 2012 General Election, with the closely contested seat seeing a three way race with the PLP’s Renee Ming earning 38.25% [355 votes] and Kim Swan receiving 23.06% [214 votes] while running as in Independent.

Mr Swan, who was the incumbent in 2012, ran as an Independent after the UBP officially dissolved following the merger with the BDA to form the OBA; while Renee Ming stepped in as a candidate a few weeks before the election after the original candidate stepped down.

Results from Constituency #2 St. George’s West in the 2012 General Election:

The General Election has not yet been called, however both parties seem to be moving into election mode, and this is the second candidate announcement, following after the confirmation earlier this week that Senator Renee Ming will be the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #1 St Georges North.

Update 3.38pm: Speaking at this afternoon’s announcement, Opposition Leader David Burt said, “I am delighted to spend another beautiful day this week in St. George’s, the birthplace of Bermuda politics, to present the Bermuda Progressive Labour Party’s next candidate for the general election.

“It is with great pleasure that I introduce the PLP candidate for Constituency 2: Kim Swan.

“Kim’s relationship to St. George’s has many levels. He has called St. George’s home for many years. He is committed to its well being and is a constant presence at community events.

“Most importantly, he has represented this constituency in the House of Assembly and represented it well. Many know Kim as I do, as a man who perseveres; a man who is passionate about the people he seeks to serve; a man who does not tire; a man who does not give up when others do.

“In many ways, Kim demonstrates exactly those attributes which saw him become a trailblazer for Bermuda in golf. He was the first Bermudian to compete on the PGA European Golf Tour. He won two NCAA collegiate golf championships. Like a true sportsman, he knows how to compete with dignity; he knows how to fight honourably; and he knows how to win with humility.

“Kim is a seasoned representative for the people. He has an admirable track record of serving his country as a Senator and as an MP. He has spent hundreds of hours knocking on doors, listening to constituent concerns, resolving problems and directing people to resources that could help them.

“It is this passion for service and this dedication to helping his fellow Bermudians that makes Kim qualified to represent the people of Constituency 2 in the House of Assembly.

“Kim’s past found him standing across the aisle from the PLP, but his enduring commitment to the people gave us cause to wholeheartedly embrace him and he has proven to be committed to the PLP’s vision of a just and fair Bermuda society.

“He has never forgotten where he came from or how he got to where he is now. He is equally comfortable engaging with a St. George’s centenarian as he is coaching a teenage golfer. Kim connects where it counts – with people’s needs – to make our community a better place for all.

“Kim Swan is here to do the people’s business in Constituency 2. Not his business; your business. His familiar name on the ballot paper shows perseverance and dedication; it shows experience, it shows knowledge, and it shows a true servant of Bermuda.”

