‘Winds Of Change Blowing Across Caribbean’

“The winds of change are blowing across the Caribbean,” the PLP said, adding they are “confident that the winds of change will blow across Bermuda when the failed minority OBA government chooses to stop stalling and take it to the people by calling a general election.”

In a statement this evening, the PLP said, “The winds of change are blowing across the Caribbean. In December in the Turks & Caicos Islands, the Opposition Peopleâ€™s Democratic Movement [PDM] won a convincing victory and Premier Rufus Ewing lost his seat.

“And, just last week in the Bahamas, the Opposition Free National Movement [FNM] won a landslide victory with Prime Minister Perry Christie losing a seat which he held for nearly 40 years. The PLP conveys congratulations to the FNM for their stunning victory.

“In both elections, governing parties were vexed with struggling economies and immigration concerns. Here in Bermuda, we see those same issues mirrored as the divide between the wealthy and the working class grows considerably under an OBA government.

“The OBA failed to deliver their promised 2,000 new jobs for Bermudians. They broke their promises to emphasise public education and job training. And, by doing so, they made the gap between the two Bermudas grow even wider.

“Bermudians know that Bermuda can do better than theyâ€™re doing under the OBA. We are confident that the winds of change will blow across Bermuda when the failed minority OBA government chooses to stop stalling and take it to the people by calling a general election.”

