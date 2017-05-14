‘Winds Of Change Blowing Across Caribbean’
“The winds of change are blowing across the Caribbean,” the PLP said, adding they are “confident that the winds of change will blow across Bermuda when the failed minority OBA government chooses to stop stalling and take it to the people by calling a general election.”
In a statement this evening, the PLP said, “The winds of change are blowing across the Caribbean. In December in the Turks & Caicos Islands, the Opposition Peopleâ€™s Democratic Movement [PDM] won a convincing victory and Premier Rufus Ewing lost his seat.
“And, just last week in the Bahamas, the Opposition Free National Movement [FNM] won a landslide victory with Prime Minister Perry Christie losing a seat which he held for nearly 40 years. The PLP conveys congratulations to the FNM for their stunning victory.
“In both elections, governing parties were vexed with struggling economies and immigration concerns. Here in Bermuda, we see those same issues mirrored as the divide between the wealthy and the working class grows considerably under an OBA government.
“The OBA failed to deliver their promised 2,000 new jobs for Bermudians. They broke their promises to emphasise public education and job training. And, by doing so, they made the gap between the two Bermudas grow even wider.
“Bermudians know that Bermuda can do better than theyâ€™re doing under the OBA. We are confident that the winds of change will blow across Bermuda when the failed minority OBA government chooses to stop stalling and take it to the people by calling a general election.”
funny 5 years ago PLP won in the Bahamas and lost in Bermuda. difference being what lost them the election this time was what cost PLP in Bermuda last time careful what you ask for
The winds of change blew through Bermuda in December, 2012. If the PLP think they can save us with their return to borrowing and spending they clearly haven’t learned anything.
Another juvenile press release from the PLP. This is embarrassing coming from a supposedly serious political party.
The PLP made the gap between the two Bermudas grow even wider. They will play the race card in the run-up to the next election because they have nothing. No plan, no ideas and definitely no solutions. Vote PLP and vote yourself into greater hardship. Look back over their 14yr reign of terror and you will see the past repeated. Commission of Inquiry revealed a lot about the PLP.
Burt for Premier go PLP PLP PLP PLP ALL THE WAY!!!!!
Pathetic grabbing at straws by plp. No plan, no nothing, just moaning usually about race. The pathetic leech party at its best.
It amazes me to hear that they the PLP want change …the scary thought is , is that can not compare to the job the OBA have done in getting us back on track sure there will be the Nay sayers but deep down they … you .. all of us know we are moving forward and the future actually looks better yes you may want to listen the negative ploys of the plp but there is no doubt we are in a better place and getting better …and i will put my futures hope and my childrens hope to the OBA no they are not perfect but they are getting the job done …Thank you OBA
There’s definitely a lot of wind blowing…
The winds of changes already blew through Bermuda in Dec 2012 when the PLP were voted out because we wanted a change from their failing policies. Bermuda was the leader and the others are following us. Note how the release never mentions the Progressive Liberal Party or PLP in the Bahamas at all. Because they lost with the same name…
Oh yeah, can somebody put a name to this?