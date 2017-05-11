Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

The first ever Quest for the Best song competition, produced by Intense Mas and sponsored by the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs, has been won by local singer/songwriter Cush Evans with his song ‘Run Road’.

The soca song competition received over 20 entries, with notable original submissions from Bermudian artists based locally and overseas including Terron Webb, Rowdy Piper, E-Levels, J Culture, PonaFlex, B.L.A.C. and Tiny T. Many of the submissions have been receiving rotations on local radio stations.

The competition was judged by a panel of international and Bermudian music professionals, with judges hailing from a number of regions including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago.

DJ Rusty G [left] and prizewinner Cush Evans [right]

Mr. Evans won the grand prize promotional package worth over $5,000, which includes CD production, worldwide radio airplay, social media promotion and much more. To commemorate his win, Mr. Evans gave a surprise performance at the second annual ‘I Love Soca’ event to kick-off the Easter weekend.

Intense Mas band leader Russell Griffith, a.k.a. ‘DJ Rusty G’, said he was surprised with the number of submissions received in the competition’s first year.

“It was incredible to see such a response from Bermuda’s artists,” he said. “There’s so much talent out there and I’m glad that this contest was able to help inspire our artists to create great music for the people this summer. As Bermuda Carnival grows, it’s really important for us to have Soca music that we can call our own.”

Heather Whalen, Director of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs said, “I’d like to congratulate Cush Evans on winning the first annual Quest for the Best soca song competition.

“The Department was excited to partner with Intense for such a creative initiative. The competition certainly helped foster increased creativity from Bermudian artists and an appreciation for local talent. We look forward to seeing how these very talented Bermudian musicians continue in years to come.”

