Minister: Committed To Our Children’s Education

“The Bermuda Government has made, and continues to make, great investments for the benefit of our teachers and students”, Minister of Education Cole Simons said today [June 29].

Minister Simons said, “A lot has been said about the lack of commitment by the Bermuda Government to support the development of our young people.

“The Bermuda Union of Teachers has been talking about our lack of commitment. The PLP is providing misinformation, and continues to mislead Bermuda by stating that the One Bermuda Alliance Government is not committed to the development and education of our young people. This is the furthest thing from the truth.

“So, instead of going back and forward with Union and the PLP, I thought that I would share the truth with Bermuda, and her young people. The truth is that the Bermuda Government has made, and continues to make, great investments for the benefit of our teachers and students. Do we have it right 100% of the time? No, but the investments we have made represent the optimal commitment given the fiscal pressures we face, particularly with the massive debt burden we carry, now costing more than $180 million a year in debt interest payments.

“In light of the above, I would like to share and confirm with the community a summary of the investments in Education that were itemized during the 2017/18 Budget Debate. The amounts are facts and speak for themselves.

2017/18 Budget Estimates

Salaries and wages increased by 3% and 6% respectively due to substitute teachers and paraprofessionals – $2.318M

Bermuda College – Capital grant for campus-wide capital projects, including building upgrades; health, safety and security enhancements, technology improvements – $ .850M

Bermuda College increased its financial aid budget by 50%

Department of Public Works – School Maintenance – $3.283M

Cedarbridge Academy works – Capital Grant – $1.078M

School bathroom renovations- Capital Grant – $ .500M

Computers, IT and furniture – Capital Acquisition – $1.128M

Teacher training, scholarships mature student awards and grants to external bodies – $1.737M

In addition, we invested in the following:

Pre-schools, primary schools and Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy – $35.6M

Middleschools: Sandys, TN Tatem, Dellwood, Whitney Clearwater – $16.95M

Senior Schools: Berkeley and Cedarbridge – $24.367M

Curriculum and Assessment – $ 2.639M

Early Childhood Education – $ 1.840M

Bermuda College Grant – $15.481MM

“As Minister of Education, I can confirm that the education of our children is fundamental to producing educated, productive and positive citizens. Education is fundamental to the future of the Island, setting the direction we want to go. The Education system, therefore, must be one that ensures students are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing society.

“Their progress in learning is strengthened when parents, teachers, principals, support staff and the broader community have a clear understanding of what must be done and what is being done to achieve Bermuda’s chosen future.

“Our investments this year support the Ministry of Education’s mission to provide strategic leadership, supervision and policy direction that supports effective teaching in an inclusive and progressive learning environment that improves learning and achievement for every child.”

