Team To Dispose Of ‘Unexploded Ordnance’

The Joint Services Explosives Ordnance Disposal team will conduct an operation off Chaplin Bay tomorrow morning [June 16] to “detonate recently discovered unexploded military ordnance.”

A police spokesperson said, “The Joint Services Explosives Ordnance Disposal [JSEOD] team, made up of members of the Bermuda Police Service and Royal Bermuda Regiment, will conduct an operation off Chaplin Bay tomorrow morning, Friday, 16th June, to detonate recently discovered unexploded military ordnance.

“The public may hear a loud noise similar to thunder during the process and the beach will be cordoned off by the Royal Bermuda Regiment to prevent public access.

“Once this operation is complete the beach will be re-opened and safe to use.

“Finds of live military explosives are rare in Bermuda. However, when it occurs JSEOD experts are brought in to assess the ordnance and dispose of it using the safest method for the public and JSEOD team.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that if anyone finds what may be an explosive item they should call 911, refrain from handling the object and keep others away until the police have attended and taken the appropriate action.”

