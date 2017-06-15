Team To Dispose Of ‘Unexploded Ordnance’

June 15, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Joint Services Explosives Ordnance Disposal team will conduct an operation off Chaplin Bay tomorrow morning [June 16] to “detonate recently discovered unexploded military ordnance.”

A police spokesperson said, “The Joint Services Explosives Ordnance Disposal [JSEOD] team, made up of members of the Bermuda Police Service and Royal Bermuda Regiment, will conduct an operation off Chaplin Bay tomorrow morning, Friday, 16th June, to detonate recently discovered unexploded military ordnance.

“The public may hear a loud noise similar to thunder during the process and the beach will be cordoned off by the Royal Bermuda Regiment to prevent public access.

“Once this operation is complete the beach will be re-opened and safe to use.

“Finds of live military explosives are rare in Bermuda. However, when it occurs JSEOD experts are brought in to assess the ordnance and dispose of it using the safest method for the public and JSEOD team.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that if anyone finds what may be an explosive item they should call 911, refrain from handling the object and keep others away until the police have attended and taken the appropriate action.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Duane P.Santucci says:
    June 15, 2017

    We pray for the safety of this team as they take on this task and may it be done safely and without incident, in Jesus name Amen.

    Take nothing for granted, even if these people are specially trained and done this many times.

    Reply
  2. Point boy says:
    June 15, 2017

    Am I hearing this right? Your gonna use explosives close to shore?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Tweets From ForeverBermuda.com

Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 81° / Low 72°
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 79° / Low 73°
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 80° / Low 74°
Wunderground.com