Video: Fire Service Battle Boat Blaze In Pembroke

June 27, 2017 | 3 Comments

[Updating] The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service have responded to a boat fire this afternoon [June 27] located in the Spanish Point, Pembroke area.

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky from as far away as Southampton as seen by the photo below. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 4.29pm: The fire involves an approximate 50′ boat berthed at Mariners Lane and we understand that other craft that were immediately next to the boat involved have been removed to reduce heat and flame damage.

Comments (3)

  1. Brier says:
    June 27, 2017

    We could see the smoke from Somerset

  2. have some backbone says:
    June 27, 2017

    Sounds suspicious .
    Immediately AFTER AC, this happens!!

  3. Bermy says:
    June 27, 2017

    Ouch hope nobody was hurt, everything else is replaceable

