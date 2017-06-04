Tyler Butterfield Wins Ironman In North Carolina
Bermuda’s Tyler Butterfield raced to victory at today’s [June 4] Ironman 70.3 in Raleigh, North Carolina, crossing the line in a winning time of 3:53:22.
The race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim in Jordan Lake in Chatham County, a 56-mile bike course through rural Chatham and Wake Counties before entering downtown Raleigh to transition to the 13.1-mile run course through downtown, NC State University before finishing at City Plaza.
The race has just concluded and we will update with more information as able.
Congratulation Tyler !!!
Bermuda shines again!
Hard work and dedication pay off. Congrats Tyler.
Also big congrats to Flora and Nhaki. They have also had great months!
Congratulations Tyler – you continue to represent Bermuda so well on the international stage.
I hope you have time to enjoy your family, friends and some AC35 at home this month.
Congrats Tyler…that’s awesome!