Tyler Butterfield Wins Ironman In North Carolina

Bermuda’s Tyler Butterfield raced to victory at today’s [June 4] Ironman 70.3 in Raleigh, North Carolina, crossing the line in a winning time of 3:53:22.

The race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim in Jordan Lake in Chatham County, a 56-mile bike course through rural Chatham and Wake Counties before entering downtown Raleigh to transition to the 13.1-mile run course through downtown, NC State University before finishing at City Plaza.

The race has just concluded and we will update with more information as able.

