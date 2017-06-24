Video Charts Dockyard’s Restoration Journey

A new video charting the multi-million dollar restoration work at the Royal Naval Dockyard has today been released.

The West End Development Corporation is investing approximately $13 million in projects in The West End, including high profile developments such as new energy efficient LED lighting within the Royal Naval Dockyard.

In the video, WEDCO General Manager, Andrew Dias says, “An enormous amount has been achieved in the Royal Naval Dockyard in a tremendously short space of time.

“Not all of it though has been achieved simply by spending money. Yes, we have invested some $13 million in the last 12 months, which does not include the money we have put into Cross Island, but equally important are the people.

“The people who work at the many attractions in Dockyard, those who visit us and the people who work for WEDCO.

“We are committed to ensuring our team continually improves and evolves through training and support programmes.”

