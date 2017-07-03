Bermy Bouncers Win Medals In Florida Event

July 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermy Bouncers Jump Rope Team, the island’s national representatives in the sport of jump rope, began competing at the World Jump Rope Championships in Orlando, Florida yesterday [July 2], winning a number of medals on the first day of the competition.

Medal-winning finishes included Judah Smith-Dyer taking first place in the Single Rope Speed 1×30; Caterina Russo, India Cann, Judah Smith-Dyer, and Solana Richardson taking second place in the Single Rope Speed Relay 4×30; and Judah Smith-Dyer and Solana Richardson taking third place in Single Rope Pairs Double Unders.

bermy-bouncers-florida-2017-1

Competition continues today, with the event set to run through July 9.

For more information, visit the Facebook page. For more information on World Jump Rope, visit the website.

bermy-bouncers-florida-2017-2

click here Bermuda jump rope

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. CONGRATULATIONS says:
    July 3, 2017

    Good for them! Didn’t realise BDA had a team. So wonderful to see young people going outside of the box and trying something new and being successful at it. Well done you all. You are making BDA proud! :-)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«