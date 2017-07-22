‘Dealio’ App To Encourage Local Shopping

Bermudian, Chris Phillips, has launched his first app ‘Dealio’ which he hopes will encourage Bermudians to shop locally and will in turn help improve the local economy.

Phillips told Bernews: “I had the idea of a buyer’s club a few years back but it wasn’t until a pivotal conversation with Wayne Caines about a year ago that I really started to get serious about it.

“He spoke to me about how the rules of economics state that in order for an economy to sustain itself, money has to pass hands 3-4 times within an economy before leaving that economy in order to survive and thrive. This really got me thinking.

“What really stops me from buying local? I’ve found great sales and discounts here but many people (myself included) have a stigma that no matter what it’s worth it to buy abroad. What about the Mom and Pop shops that can’t compete with the variety of the Amazon’s of the internet?”

Phillips then went on to develop the Dealio Deals App: a tool for both the retailer and the consumer.

“We want to support our local businesses as much as possible. We are also sick of waiting for delivery of products to come by courier. Why wait, when they are already at your local stores and you can have them today.

“Using your phone’s location, Dealio can connect you with deals that are trending in your area. You can also look through all available deals using your choice of category. Not sure which store has the best deals? Take a look at our Popular Stores section,” the Dealio website explains.

Using the app, consumers can save deals for later and then be reminded of them when near the store.

Retailers also have the ability to advertise in a more direct and efficient way, focusing on the clients that are looking for them.

“I would buy BDA so much more if I just knew where to look,” Phillips contends.

Any interested businesses can reach Phillips at info@dealio.bm or fill out the ‘contact us section’ at the bottom of their website at https://dealio.bm/

The app is free to download on iTunes or Google Play.

